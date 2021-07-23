John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. 1,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,249. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $52.43.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.