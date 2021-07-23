Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,054. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,153. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

