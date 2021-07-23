OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OPBK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,200. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

