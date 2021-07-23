Deeper Network (DPR) Market Capitalization Tops $40.54 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $40.54 million and $2.56 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00099894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00140789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,159.78 or 0.99884789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

