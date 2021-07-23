ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $374,570.11

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $374,570.11 and approximately $52.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.66 or 0.00607699 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 113% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,725,717,269 coins and its circulating supply is 14,193,434,071 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

