Donut (DONUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $212,798.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $889,646.08 and approximately $212,798.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00099894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00140789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,159.78 or 0.99884789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

