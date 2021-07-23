Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SASR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,344. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.