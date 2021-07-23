Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 29,142 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,142 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,039.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,082.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 100,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 92,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $65.98. 51,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,526. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

