UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

