Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $538.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.71.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

