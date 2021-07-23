Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,344 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.1% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.