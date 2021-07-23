JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNIY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Bankinter stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 128. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

