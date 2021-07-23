Paloma Partners Management Co Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 783.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Markel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $22.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,239.01. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,054. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,209.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

