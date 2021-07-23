Baker BROS. Advisors LP Buys 2,285,714 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 555.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

