Greenhouse Funds LLLP Sells 145,309 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lessened its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,309 shares during the quarter. Chegg comprises 3.2% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $29,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Chegg by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chegg by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Chegg by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. 3,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.71. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

