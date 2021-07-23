Greenhouse Funds LLLP Purchases 583,844 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 194.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares during the period. Cornerstone OnDemand makes up about 4.1% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 1.34% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $38,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

