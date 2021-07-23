Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFRUY. HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

CFRUY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.29. 134,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

