Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.53

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $654.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $62,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,964,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,152,907 shares of company stock valued at $530,844,275 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

