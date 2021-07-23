Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,222 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.04% of Arrow Electronics worth $85,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $134,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.68. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

