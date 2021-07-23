iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 88,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 814,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,609,106. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.