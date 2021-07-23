Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $4.06

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.30. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.81 million, a PE ratio of 203.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

