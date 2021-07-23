Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 163 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $211.87. The company had a trading volume of 52,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.71. The company has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.54 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

