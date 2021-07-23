Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 137.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,319,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,291,000 after purchasing an additional 198,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.54. 26,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.