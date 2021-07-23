1,436,636 Shares in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Acquired by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,436,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.86. 142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

