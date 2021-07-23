Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 210,035 Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 210,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MACAU. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000.

OTCMKTS MACAU opened at $9.93 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

