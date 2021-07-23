Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $95,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

BIO traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $682.23. 177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,960. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $625.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

