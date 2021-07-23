Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.650-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.54 billion-$9.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.45 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.65-11.35 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.47. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.