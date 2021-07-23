Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. 2,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $813.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

