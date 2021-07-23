Earnest Partners LLC Sells 8,868 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $128,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.12. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,569. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

