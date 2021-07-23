Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of BYND traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.90. 14,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.76. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -98.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

