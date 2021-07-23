Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 407,026 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLC. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.