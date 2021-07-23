Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 357.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 301,165 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vulcan Materials worth $65,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 209,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,706,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 180,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,049,000 after purchasing an additional 173,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $176.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $114.83 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

