Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.13. 18,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,817. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

