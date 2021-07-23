TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Lion Point Capital LP

Lion Point Capital LP cut its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 718,606 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics makes up 5.3% of Lion Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lion Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.43% of TG Therapeutics worth $29,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,351,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 893,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 148.7% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 307,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,352. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.14.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

