2,979 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ESTA stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.81. 919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,098. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

