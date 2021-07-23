4,293 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 5,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

