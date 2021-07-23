Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,252,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 962.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and have sold 104,913 shares worth $1,052,618. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 54,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

