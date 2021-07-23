Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 3.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

