Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 553 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.10. 194,072 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.45. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

