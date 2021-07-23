100,000 Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THMAU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

OTCMKTS THMAU opened at $10.33 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

