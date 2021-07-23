Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.31.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $297.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

