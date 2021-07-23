Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Decreased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $297.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.