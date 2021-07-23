Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 23.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.32%.

Several research firms have commented on NGG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.