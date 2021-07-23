NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,289,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $173.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $107.59 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.88.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.