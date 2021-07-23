NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after buying an additional 682,274 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $3,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

