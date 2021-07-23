RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth $997,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth $3,739,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth $9,071,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth $350,000.

Shares of OEPWU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

