Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,523 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,948,820. The firm has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

