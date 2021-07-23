Lion Point Capital LP Has $30.31 Million Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Lion Point Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,308,569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,422,111 shares during the period. DURECT accounts for 5.5% of Lion Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lion Point Capital LP owned approximately 6.73% of DURECT worth $30,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 879.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 3,769,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 11,306.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,260,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 520,366 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

DRRX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,271. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $334.29 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.41.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

