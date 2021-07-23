Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $13.87 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

ECL traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,753. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

