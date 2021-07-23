Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 574,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 57,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 169,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. 639,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,616,112. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $233.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

